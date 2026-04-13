Shams launches ‘Enta Al Sanad’ to empower Emirati entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the launch of its new package, “Enta Al Sanad”, an initiative dedicated to supporting UAE nationals seeking to enter the media and content creation sector, enabling them to transform their creative ideas into formal, sustainable ventures.

This initiative forms part of Shams’ ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic media entrepreneurship ecosystem and to providing practical, flexible solutions that facilitate the launch of individual projects, thereby further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for the creative economy.

The package offers tailored licensing options for UAE nationals, providing flexible pathways based on business needs and activity type.

Additionally, the package enables beneficiaries to operate within an official legal framework and to access Shams’ integrated ecosystem of services and support, opening doors to future growth, scalability, and project development.

Rashid Abdulla Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said the launch of this package reflects Shams’ vision to empower national talent and support Emirati entrepreneurs in the media and creative industries. He emphasised that the initiative is a practical step towards addressing the challenges faced by those at the start of their entrepreneurial journey.

Al Obad added:“We believe at Shams that every promising idea deserves a real opportunity to grow. Through the “Enta Al Sanad" package, we provide direct support to UAE nationals through an individual media licence with simplified procedures and subsidised costs, enabling them to transform their passion and creativity into formal and sustainable ventures. This initiative is not merely an administrative facilitation, but a message of confidence in the capabilities of our nation’s youth and an investment in the future of the UAE media sector.”

Sharjah Media City invites all UAE nationals interested in launching an individual media or creative project to take advantage of this initiative, a practical step towards building sustainable ventures that contribute to the growth and development of the national media landscape.