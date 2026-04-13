Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Premier of China discuss strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership, expanding cooperation

BEIJING, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, have discussed ways to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and advance cooperation across key priority sectors.

The meeting took place during the official reception hosted by the Premier of China for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as part of His Highness’s official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

At the outset of the meeting, Li Qiang welcomed H.H. Sheikh Khaled and the accompanying delegation, expressing his best wishes for a successful visit that would further advance bilateral cooperation.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation. H.H. reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and to advancing cooperation across priority sectors, particularly in economic and development fields, serving mutual interests and supporting sustainable development in both countries.

Sheikh Khaled underscored the importance of building on the strong foundations of the longstanding relationship between the two countries and moving towards a more integrated phase of cooperation, with a focus on investing in future opportunities and enhancing supply chain resilience, reinforcing the role of both nations as key partners in the global economy.

The meeting also explored ways to expand cooperation across a range of priority sectors, in support of the development priorities of both countries and in line with evolving global economic trends.

Each side highlighted the significance of the UAE–China Business Promotion Conference, held alongside the visit, bringing together business leaders and investors from both countries to explore opportunities in trade, investment, infrastructure, technology and industrial development, in line with the increasing scale of non-oil trade between the two countries, which reached approximately US$111 billion in 2025.

The meeting also covered regional and international developments, highlighting the importance of promoting stability, enhancing international coordination in addressing shared challenges and supporting peaceful solutions to conflicts, in support of global peace and security.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Li Qiang witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding to further strengthen the UAE–China partnership and expand cooperation across a range of priority sectors, including clean energy, investment, sustainable agriculture, environmental sustainability, health sciences, and advanced technology, with a focus on knowledge exchange and joint research programmes.

Li Qiang also hosted a banquet in honour of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the accompanying delegation – a gesture reflecting the close ties between the two nations. The dinner was attended by members of the official UAE delegation, alongside Chinese ministers, senior officials, and dignitaries. The occasion provided an opportunity for cordial discussions and the further exploration of avenues for bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the UAE President to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Khaled Mohammed Jadid Al-Shehhi, Deputy Head of the UAE Mission in China.