UAE, Uzbekistan discuss strengthening partnerships in new economy sectors

DUBAI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marry, Minister of Economy and Tourism, met today with a high-level Uzbek delegation to discuss expanding bilateral economic and investment ties.

The talks focused on fostering sustainable development partnerships across priority sectors including the new economy, tourism, aviation, fintech, transport, and renewable energy. Discussions also covered food security, logistics, manufacturing, infrastructure, and banking to enhance economic integration.

The Uzbek delegation included Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, alongside Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

During the meeting, Bin Touq highlighted the growing relationship between the two nations, noting that over 2,300 Uzbek companies currently operate in the UAE. He emphasised that the meeting serves as a step towards converting market opportunities into practical joint ventures that support mutual growth and direct communication between their respective business communities.

Tourism cooperation has seen significant growth, with the number of Uzbek visitors to the UAE increasing by 25% from 57,575 in 2024 to 71,969 in 2025.

The UAE representatives detailed recent economic reforms and legislative updates designed to maintain an open, competitive business environment. These measures include enhanced liquidity support for companies, reduced operational costs to mitigate global economic shifts, and streamlined customs procedures aimed at empowering the private sector and attracting new economy projects.

The two sides also discussed upcoming collaboration through Investopia Tashkent. Held in partnership with the Tashkent International Investment Forum, the event will focus on exploring investment opportunities within new economy sectors across the UAE, Uzbek, and wider Asian markets. This initiative underscores the shared commitment of both nations to building a flexible and stimulating business environment for future cooperation.