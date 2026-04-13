Sharjah Ruler announces 100-volume book project; unveils major leisure developments in Kalba

SHARJAH, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has revealed his latest historical project — a book titled “Al Kawn wa Anasi Kathiran” — which will comprise around 100 volumes, narrating the history of the universe from before the descent of Prophet Adam (PBUH), and explaining the stories of all the prophets in a manner that does not depart from the Quran.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also unveiled a package of development and leisure projects in the city of Kalba, announcing the imminent opening of Al Hiyar Lake, bringing good news to residents and visitors of scenic views and enjoyable surroundings.

During a telephone interview on the programme “Direct Line”, broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and hosted by Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan said, “We have a beautiful leisure project under development in the city of Kalba, from Al Marsh Square to Al Freish Lake, where the waters are connected and the mountains feature trees and waterfalls. Children will enjoy small boats, making it an enjoyable area similar to Al Rafisah Dam. Thanks be to God, tree planting has begun, and work on the canal has also started. These areas are well-suited, possess strong natural features, and offer a breath of fresh air away from the bustle of the city. Praise be to God, development in this area is progressing very rapidly. As we see, the entrance road to Kalba from the Fujairah side is impressive and enjoyable; one feels compelled to stop the car every kilometre or half-kilometre to admire the beautiful scenery and take in a refreshing breath.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan continued: “We also have under development the Kalba Heritage Museum, a living museum featuring all arts and crafts in active form. The entire venue is air-conditioned, and there is an elevated restaurant overlooking all this heritage, allowing visitors to experience it in a comprehensive and beautiful way. Work is under way to complete the project, God willing. In the same location, there is also the Shell Theatre, where people enter from beneath the water — a beautiful addition. This theatre harmonises with the city’s natural character, which includes wildlife, vegetation and stunning landscapes. God willing, the people of Kalba will be pleased with these development projects we are delivering.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan added: “We will soon, God willing, open Al Hiyar Lake, which is long and extends across the entire Al Hiyar area. Everyone will enjoy these achievements. The people of Kalba welcome visitors, and we pray that God protects and honours them. We always strive for the comfort of our sons and daughters by providing suitable housing, education and employment, and by uplifting society. Praise be to God, they consistently live up to expectations, as they are a community free from improper practices.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan concluded by revealing a historical and religious treasure, saying: “I am currently working on a new cultural project — a book titled ‘Al Kawn wa Anasi Kathiran’, consisting of around 100 volumes and requiring great effort. It narrates the history of the universe from before the descent of Prophet Adam (PBUH) and recounts the history of all the prophets. Unfortunately, many people today are unaware of the stories of the prophets, their origins and their missions. God willing, this book will provide an explanation that does not depart from the Quran, without delving into questionable information. We want people to be informed about the history of the world and religion. A person must possess a level of knowledge that enables awareness of what is happening in the world. In the East, we must know what is happening in China and other geographically distant places. This book introduces the reader to the history of the universe.”