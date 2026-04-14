‘Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection’ signs agreement with ENOC’s AutoPro

DUBAI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AutoPro, part of the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group, to enhance service quality, transparency, and operational consistency within Dubai’s vehicle maintenance sector.

Under the agreement, AutoPro will act as a technical and operational partner, supporting the implementation of quality standards across the sector.

The collaboration includes conducting structured technical assessments, introducing best-practice frameworks, and supporting awareness initiatives aimed at enabling consumers to make more informed decisions when selecting vehicle service providers.

This collaboration also reflects DCCPFT’s continued focus on emphasising a balanced marketplace where both consumers and businesses operate within a clear and transparent framework. This aligns with the wider objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

The partnership introduces a structured framework for technical oversight within the automotive aftersales market, contributing to greater consistency in service delivery and reinforcing accountability across providers.

By embedding recognised technical standards and promoting adherence to fair pricing practices, the initiative is expected to strengthen overall market discipline while reducing potential areas of dispute between consumers and service providers.

Mohammed Abdulla Shael AlSaadi, CEO of DCCPFT, said, “This collaboration represents a practical step towards further strengthening consumer protection within the automotive sector. By working with a trusted partner, we are enhancing the consistency of vehicle maintenance services while reinforcing transparency across the market. Our focus remains on strengthening service standards and enabling consumers to make informed choices, while supporting businesses in operating within clear and fair market frameworks.”

Hussain Sultan Lootah, GCEO of ENOC Group, said, “AutoPro's recognition as an authorised service partner, achieved through our collaboration with the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, is anchored in our long-term vision of delivering comprehensive, high-quality, and customer-centric automotive solutions to elevate the UAE’s evolving automotive landscape."

He added that the collaboration actively contributes to the nation's strategic goals of safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring fair business practices to create a more competitive and thriving economy.

The collaboration will also support the development of a more informed consumer base, with targeted awareness efforts designed to improve understanding of service standards and rights.

By combining regulatory oversight with industry expertise, the initiative supports the consistent application of quality and compliance standards across vehicle maintenance services. It also supports Dubai’s positioning as a leading global model for well-regulated, consumer-centric service markets that prioritise both trust and performance.