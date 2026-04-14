President of People’s Republic of China receives Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

BEIJING, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, has received H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during His Highness’s official visit to China.

President Xi Jinping welcomed Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the strength of the longstanding relationship between the two countries and its continued growth across key areas of cooperation.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Xi Jinping, extending best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of China and its people.

In turn, President Xi Jinping asked H.H. Sheikh Khaled to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring success and development of the UAE and its people.

The two sides discussed further strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership across key sectors and emphasised the importance of expanding economic and investment partnerships to support balanced and sustainable growth that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

The meeting also covered regional and international developments, highlighting the importance of promoting stability, enhancing international coordination in addressing shared challenges and supporting peaceful solutions to conflicts, in support of global peace and security.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the UAE President to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Khaled Mohammed Jadid Al-Shehhi, Deputy Head of the UAE Mission in China.