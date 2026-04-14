Ajman Transport Authority records over 6.6 million taxi users during Q1 2026

AJMAN, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Taxi users in Ajman rose 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting stronger demand for transport services in the emirate, the Ajman Transport Authority said.

The number of taxi users reached 6,644,536 in the first quarter of 2026, up from 6,293,538 in the same period in 2025, an increase of 350,998 users.

Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, affirmed that this growth reflects the rising demand for taxi services across the emirate and highlights the efficiency of the operational readiness that the Authority continues to strengthen in line with customers’ needs, contributing to the provision of safe and reliable transport services.

He added that the authority continues its efforts to develop the transport system and enhance the customer experience by improving service quality and expanding smart solutions.