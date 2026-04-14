Education, Human Development and Community Development Council launches national phase to ensure readiness of educational institutions in line with current developments

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council has launched the national phase to ensure the readiness of educational institutions in line with current developments.

The move comes in light of the ongoing assessments being conducted by the relevant authorities, and the UAE’s continued commitment to safeguarding society and ensuring continuity in education.

This phase reflects the UAE’s approach of careful assessment, deliberate planning, and placing the safety and reassurance of the community at the forefront of priorities, while ensuring that any forthcoming decisions regarding learning modes are taken with confidence, preparedness, and full coordination among the relevant authorities.

The national phase is being implemented through a coordinated framework that aligns federal and local education entities, ensuring consistency in preparedness measures nationwide and reinforcing the readiness of the education ecosystem to respond effectively to different scenarios.

The measures include launching comprehensive programmes to prepare educational facilities and train staff across nurseries, schools, and higher education institutions, including safety and security protocols, evacuation plans, and strengthening the psychological and professional readiness of educational and administrative staff to respond to various exceptional and emergency circumstances, in preparation for the gradual return to in-person learning, as determined by the relevant authorities.

Also, the gradual reopening of nurseries starting this week, beginning with those located in government premises and commercial buildings, while enabling other nurseries to provide home-based childcare services in accordance with approved regulations and procedures.

Additionally, conducting field evaluation visits to educational institutions by ministries and local education authorities to verify full readiness and submit updated assessment reports in line with developments.

The measures also include preparing awareness and guidance content for students and educational staff to strengthen awareness of safety procedures and support psychological readiness under different circumstances. Developing clear guidance to ensure readiness for transition between learning modes when needed, in a manner that guarantees continuity of education through flexible mechanisms that adapt to emerging developments.

Moreover, maintaining regular assessment of the current situation to ensure timely and appropriate decisions regarding the educational process, in line with developments and based on the highest safety standards.

As part of this coordinated national approach, the Ministry of Education is developing the unified national implementation guidance framework for schools and nurseries, translating approved national protocols into aligned operational guidance across all jurisdictions, while the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is overseeing aligned guidance for higher education institutions.

Relevant education authorities in each emirate will issue localised implementation circulars within their jurisdictions, ensuring unified national direction with locally coordinated execution.

Updates regarding the resumption of in-person or remote learning in educational institutions will be announced tomorrow, 15th April 2026, through the official approved channels of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, ensuring clarity and accuracy of information for families and the wider educational community.

The Council affirmed that the partnership between families, educational institutions, and relevant authorities remains a cornerstone in protecting students and ensuring the continuity of learning with confidence, stability, and reassurance.