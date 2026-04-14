Women's Sports Clubs excel in Vice President's Cup

SHARJAH, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Women's Sports Clubs continued their strong presence at the Vice President's Cup Championship for junior and senior categories, held from April 10-12, 2026. Sharjah Women's Sports Club dominated, winning the championship cups in all categories (juniors, juniors, youth, and seniors), while Khorfakkan Women's Sports Club strengthened its competitive presence with advanced results in several events.

Sharjah Women's Sports Club achieved clear dominance on the podium, culminating in this comprehensive achievement that reflects the stability of its technical system and its ability to compete across different age groups, further confirming its continued excellence and expanding base of success. In the junior girls' competitions, Sarah Fahad opened the scoring by winning gold in the 100-meter hurdles, followed by Maria Fahad with the silver medal. Reem Mohammed Al Badawi added gold in the long jump, setting a new national record, while Rodina Mohammed won gold in the hammer throw. In the shot put, Hanan Ibrahim won gold, Mariam Murad took silver, and Ahoud Mohammed earned bronze.

In track events, Alia Khalid Saeed won gold in the 400 metres, and Fatima Jassim Ahli took silver in the same race. Alia Khalid Saeed also won bronze in the 100 metres. The mixed relay team, consisting of Sarah Fahad, Alia Khalid Al Muhairi, Alia Khalid Saeed, and Fawaghi Hamid, won the gold medal.

The dominance continued on the final day, with Sarah Fahad winning gold in the 400m hurdles. Samar Saleh achieved a remarkable double, winning gold in both the triple jump – setting a new national record – and the high jump, while Reem Mohammed Al Badawi took silver in the high jump. Hanan Ibrahim won gold in the discus throw, and Al Yazia Tariq Abdul Salam added gold in the javelin throw. Fawaghi Hamid won silver in the 800m, and Alia Khalid Al Muhairi claimed gold in the 3000m.

In the women's category, Sharjah's athletes continued their impressive performance, with Mahra Abdulrahim Anqalia winning gold in both the 100m and 400m hurdles, and Fatima Ali Hassan securing gold in both the 100m and 200m. Abeer Ibrahim Al Balushi added a gold medal in the long jump, and the 4x100m relay team, consisting of Mahra Abdulrahim, Fatima Ali Hassan, Abeer Ibrahim, and Adhraa Adel, also won gold. Adhraa Adel then added a silver medal in the 800m.

Meanwhile, Khorfakkan Women's Sports Club made a strong showing in the junior and senior categories. Khadija Mohammed Ahmed Al Hamsh won silver in the 100m and then added another silver in the 200m, while Maitha Juma Al Dhanhani secured silver in the javelin throw. In the senior category, Aisha Mohammed Obaid Al Hamoudi won bronze in the 100m race.

In this context, Hind Al-Kabawi, Technical Director of Athletics at Sharjah Women’s Sports Clubs, affirmed that the championship results reflect the stability and development of the technical work. She noted that “the diversity of achievements across track and field events, along with the new records set, confirms that the training is clearly translating into performance in competitions.”

She added that “the focus remains on building long-term readiness, while providing athletes with greater opportunities to compete and gain experience, thus enhancing their continued competitive presence in various events.”

These results reflect a more established phase in the athletics programme at Sharjah Women’s Sports Clubs, where the clear superiority of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club is complemented by the growing presence of Khorfakkan Women’s Sports Club, in a scenario that reflects the maturity of the system and its ability to produce achievements across various disciplines.