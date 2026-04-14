Zayed National Museum launches ‘From Museum to Community’ programme across Emirates

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, is extending its galleries, collections and narratives beyond its walls through an outreach programme, From Museum to Community: A Living Cultural Dialogue Across the Emirates.

Through a series of public dialogue sessions, the programme connects the public with cultural experts who bring stories to communities, highlighting the experiences, knowledge and discoveries that have helped shape the nation’s story and enrich the museum's galleries and collections.

The sessions highlight archaeological discoveries and their place in the national narrative, showing how scientific research and curatorial interpretation work together to present a deeper understanding of the UAE’s history, landscapes and cultural identity.

"From Museum to Community is an extension of everything we believe in at Zayed National Museum, that the museum's story is not complete without the people. We don't lecture; we spark questions, invite dialogue and bring archaeological discoveries, lived experiences and cultural knowledge into conversation together,” said Nassra Al Buainain, Director of Learning & Public Engagement Department at Zayed National Museum.

She added, “Every community we visit holds part of this national story, and this programme is our commitment to making sure they see themselves in it. Community engagement is not optional; it is at the heart of everything we do."

The programme launched in Dubai with its first session at Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum and a flagship cultural asset under Dubai Culture, on 9th April, bringing together audiences to explore the UAE’s maritime heritage and the traditions of coastal communities through dialogue and live traditional performances.

The programme returns to Dubai on 19th April at Alserkal Avenue, with sessions examining the role of art, symbols and material culture in shaping identity across the region, alongside interactive workshops designed to engage younger audiences.

It will then travel to Majlis Ameen Al Shurafa, Ajman, on 29th April, Al Ain Museum on 18th May and House of Wisdom, Sharjah, on 21st May, before continuing across the remaining Emirates through June 2026.