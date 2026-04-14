SEC approves organisational structure of Sharjah Police Academy

SHARJAH, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council meeting on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council. The meeting was held at the Ruler's Office.

The Council discussed several topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and agencies, as well as legislation and laws aimed at developing the government work system, raising the efficiency of institutional performance, and enhancing the quality of services provided.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at enabling government entities to perform their roles with greater efficiency and enhancing their institutional capabilities to achieve advanced levels of excellence and sustainability in government work, the Council approved the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Police Academy.

This approval comes within the framework of the wise leadership's commitment to developing the government work system according to best practices, keeping pace with the rapid developments in the fields of security education and training, and contributing to preparing qualified national cadres capable of supporting the path of security and stability.

The organisational structure aims to support the Academy's work and enhance its efficiency in performing its assigned tasks within its respective disciplines, through clear roles and integrated responsibilities among the various organisational units.

This also aligns with an ongoing approach to developing the organisational structures and foundations of various government departments and bodies, thereby strengthening their flexibility, capacity for innovation, and ability to respond to future challenges. The Council directed its General Secretariat to complete the legislative procedures.

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department's response to the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) regarding the discussion of the Department's policy. The response commended the recommendations for their insightful perspectives that contribute to the development of the real estate sector, particularly in the areas of digital transformation and the modernisation of government services.

The Department affirmed its commitment to accelerating the transition to smart systems by developing digital platforms and updating property classification mechanisms, thereby increasing performance efficiency and enhancing the quality of services provided to clients.

The response indicated that implementing these recommendations will directly contribute to improving customer experience and accelerating the completion of transactions, by simplifying procedures and reducing the time taken to provide services, in line with the best modern government practices, in addition to the special attention the department pays to developing quality initiatives targeting the elderly and people with disabilities, which enhances the inclusiveness of services and ease of access to them, stressing its commitment to putting the recommendations into effect according to well-thought-out plans that support sustainability, digital transformation and innovation in government work.