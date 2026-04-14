Ali Al Nuaimi participates in IPU Executive Committee meeting in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the Union’s Executive Committee meeting in his capacity as Chair of the IPU Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The meeting took place as part of the 152nd IPU Assembly and the 217th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye from 14th April till 19th April 2026, in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, under the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations.”

Dr. Al Nuaimi reviewed the team’s report, highlighting the IPU’s efforts to promote direct dialogue between the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

He affirmed that the Union’s team continues to support humanitarian initiatives and programmes serving both sides, contributing to achieving positive progress on this issue.