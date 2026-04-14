Sharjah real estate increases by 40.7% reaching AED18.5 billion in Q1

SHARJAH, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah continued its strong performance during the first quarter of 2026, achieving notable growth in trading value and total transactions despite regional challenges.

Total real estate trading value reached AED18.5 billion, compared to AED13.2 billion during the same period in 2025, marking a growth of 40.7 percent and reflecting the sector’s resilience and growing investor confidence.

According to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the total number of real estate transactions executed during the first quarter reached 29,235, representing an increase of 18.9 percent compared to the previous year.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, affirmed that the emirate’s real estate sector continues its accelerated growth despite current conditions, supported by investor confidence and an adaptive legislative environment. This reflects the success of strategic plans and enhances the market’s attractiveness for long-term investments.

He added that digital transformation and smart services have contributed to accelerating procedures and improving transaction efficiency, positively impacting customer experience and strengthening Sharjah’s position as one of the leading real estate markets in the UAE and the region.

During the first quarter of 2026, seven new real estate projects were registered in the Emirate of Sharjah. These projects spanned residential, industrial and commercial sectors, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to developing an integrated urban environment that meets the needs of residents and investors while supporting sustainable market growth.

A total of 47 projects in the Emirate of Sharjah have been approved for ownership by non-UAE nationals and GCC nationals since the issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2022 regarding property ownership in the emirate. Among these, three projects received approval during the first quarter of 2026.

Sharjah witnessed a notable increase in the diversity of nationalities investing in its real estate sector during the first quarter of 2026, reaching 113 nationalities, compared to 97 nationalities in 2025.

The number of properties traded by investors of various nationalities reached 15,926, compared to 11,852 properties during the same period last year, reflecting a broader investor base and reinforcing the emirate’s real estate market appeal.

UAE nationals accounted for approximately AED9 billion of the total trading value, represented by 10,099 properties. GCC nationals invested AED0.8 billion across 502 properties, while Arab nationals invested AED3.4 billion through 2,692 properties. Investors from other nationalities accounted for AED5.3 billion across 2,633 properties.