UAE to host 42nd International Congress of IBBY in 2030 for first time in Arab World

SHARJAH, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Founder and Honorary President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), the UAE will host the 42nd International Congress of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) in 2030 in the Emirate of Sharjah, under the theme “Stories That Change the World”.

The event will bring together more than 1,000 experts, publishers, and academics from over 80 countries, marking the first time the congress is held in the Arab world.

Held biennially, the IBBY International Congress brings together IBBY national sections, along with professionals and advocates committed to promoting access to books for children and young people worldwide. It serves as a global platform for building professional networks, exchanging knowledge, and exploring emerging trends in children’s literature. The programme features panel discussions, seminars, and workshops addressing key sector challenges, in addition to exhibitions and cultural events, including the announcement of the Hans Christian Andersen Award and the IBBY Honour List.

The announcement was made during the IBBY General Assembly, held on the sidelines of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, which is taking place from 13th to 16th April in Italy.

Sheikha Bodour said,“Hosting this congress reflects the UAE’s deep belief in the power of words to shape awareness and build individuals. Stories are not merely a source of knowledge; they are a powerful tool to inspire generations and promote values of empathy and openness. The congress provides a platform to highlight the UAE’s experience in supporting children’s literature and advancing the publishing sector, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global cultural hub. We look forward to this event uniting experts and institutions from around the world to deliver impactful initiatives that open new horizons for children and affirm that stories can drive meaningful and sustainable change in societies”.

The selection of the UAE to host this global event underscores its established position as a leading cultural hub regionally and internationally, supported by an integrated ecosystem that advances the publishing industry and promotes reading culture. This ecosystem includes book fairs, festivals, cultural institutions, translation initiatives, public libraries, and knowledge-driven programmes targeting diverse age groups. The hosting also reflects international confidence in the UAE’s ability to build a sustainable cultural environment and to deliver major global events that contribute to the development of children’s and young adult literature, while fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The congress is expected to feature a comprehensive programme of specialised sessions addressing key themes in children’s and young adult literature, including the development of creative content, the enhancement of translation quality, and the role of libraries and educational institutions in fostering a reading culture.

It will also showcase best practices in book design and accessibility, while highlighting the role of literature in promoting environmental and social awareness, as well as bibliotherapy, reflecting global trends in leveraging books as tools for positive impact and community development.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said, “The UAE’s hosting of this congress reflects its commitment to culture as a bridge for communication between people and a platform for dialogue and mutual understanding. Children’s literature represents a shared space where values and experiences intersect, fostering the development of more culturally aware generations.

It also strengthens the region’s presence on the global cultural stage and expands opportunities for collaboration with international partners in advancing the publishing industry, further consolidating the UAE’s position as a nurturing environment for impactful cultural initiatives that broaden the horizons of future generations”.

This hosting also represents recognition by IBBY of the UAE Board on Books for Young People’s programmes and initiatives, as well as its contributions to supporting national sections, particularly in Arab countries, and facilitating their membership within the organisation. The congress will provide an opportunity to strengthen partnerships among Arab and regional sections, while enabling knowledge exchange with their global counterparts, supporting the development of joint initiatives and enhancing institutional collaboration in the field of children’s and young adult literature.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Switzerland, the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) is a global organisation that brings together a wide network of institutions and individuals across more than 80 countries. It works to promote reading among children and young people and to support the development of children’s literature worldwide through programmes and initiatives that expand access to books, encourage cultural exchange, and foster collaboration among professionals in the field. Its international congress, held every two years, serves as a key global platform for sharing expertise and best practices.

The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), established in 2010 on the initiative of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, leads impactful efforts to advance Arabic children’s literature and promote reading culture through a range of specialised programmes and initiatives. These include training and support programmes for publishers, authors, and illustrators, as well as awards and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of literary production and strengthening young readers’ engagement with books.