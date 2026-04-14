Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets with chairmen of leading Chinese companies

BEIJING, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with chairmen of leading Chinese companies across key priority sectors, including energy, petrochemicals, sovereign investment, advanced technology, renewable energy and electronics.

The meetings focused on further strengthening the UAE-China comprehensive strategic partnership, and exploring new avenues for advancing economic and development cooperation between the two countries.

His Highness met with Dai Houliang, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in the energy sector, including clean energy solutions and strengthening supply chains to support regional and global energy security, as well as exchanging views on future cooperation opportunities.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also met with Liao Zengtai, Chairman of Wanhua Chemical Group, where discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in the manufacturing sector, leveraging advanced and modern technologies to enhance operational efficiency, and supporting industrial sustainability.

Sheikh Khaled met with Zhang Qingsong, Chairman and CEO of China Investment Corporation (CIC), to discuss advancing the investment partnership, exploring promising opportunities across both markets, and strengthening cooperation in priority areas to support shared strategic interests and sustainable development goals.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also met with Robin Zeng Yuqun, Founder and CEO of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader in lithium-ion batteries and energy storage solutions. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in energy efficiency, advancing knowledge exchange in battery manufacturing, supporting smart mobility solutions, and leveraging advanced technologies to advance Net Zero goals.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also met with Lei Jun, Chairman of Xiaomi Corporation. The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration in technological innovation and advanced electronics, as well as ways to strengthen the partnership to support digital transformation across priority sectors in both countries’ economic growth agendas.

The meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the UAE President to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.