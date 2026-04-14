Sharjah Cyber Security Centre holds ‘Sharjah Cyber Shield’ forum

SHARJAH, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Cyber Security Centre (SCSC), an affiliate of Sharjah Digital Department, organised the “Sharjah Cyber Shield” forum, bringing together senior government officials and experts in cyber security, information technology, and strategic planning.

The forum served as a strategic platform to align perspectives and exchange expertise among government entities and specialised partners, while highlighting the latest global trends and best practices in cyber security.

Discussions highlighted cyber security as a fundamental pillar for successful digital transformation and the sustainability of government services, as well as a key enabler in protecting the emirate’s digital infrastructure and enhancing the reliability of its systems and services, reinforcing public trust in the government’s digital environment.

The agenda sessions addressed the role of SCSC in safeguarding the emirate’s digital infrastructure and provided an overview of the Emirate of Sharjah’s cyber security strategy, the Cyber Security Operations Centre, and key focus areas including compliance and governance, cyber resilience, and cyber media.

The forum concluded with SCSC recognising several entities and partners for their contributions to advancing cyber security and their active role in fostering a secure and sustainable digital environment.

Eng. Abdelnasir Obaid Bukhatir, Director of Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, emphasised that cyber security is no longer merely a supporting technical function, but a core strategic pillar in ensuring business continuity, sustaining government services, and safeguarding national and development gains in the digital era.

He added, “At SCSC, we are developing an integrated institutional model grounded in smart governance, cyber resilience, readiness and preparedness, and seamless integration across government entities. We are moving from a reactive approach to a proactive model capable of anticipating risks and mitigating them before they emerge, strengthening the resilience of the digital government and its future readiness.”

He noted that the forum reflects Sharjah’s direction toward building a leading regional cyber security model based on unified government efforts, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of advanced global solutions and technologies. This, in turn, enhances the emirate’s competitiveness and reinforces its position as a secure, trusted, and innovation-driven digital environment.