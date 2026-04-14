Zayed Authority for People of Determination launches ‘Mawj – Early Intervention Centre’

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has launched the “Mawj – Early Intervention Centre” project, alongside signing a strategic tripartite partnership agreement with the National Academy for Childhood Development and Royal NMC Istiko Ltd. to develop an advanced model integrating healthcare, rehabilitation and family support services within a unified system.

The agreement forms the foundation of the “Mawj” Centre, establishing a comprehensive institutional framework that defines the roles of partner entities and enhances integration between the health and social sectors, ensuring high-quality services and sustainable impact for children, families and the wider community.

It includes the implementation of specialised programmes focused on empowering parents, enhancing positive parenting skills, and qualifying caregivers and practitioners in early childhood fields. It also covers specialised training programmes and workshops based on best practices, alongside awareness initiatives supporting early detection and effective intervention to foster a more inclusive environment for children.

The “Mawj” project provides screening, diagnosis and early intervention services within a comprehensive medical framework in one location. It enables continuous monitoring of children’s developmental progress according to age milestones through an integrated system offering a single point of contact, facilitating access to services efficiently.

The centre delivers integrated services for children aged 0 to 8 years, including early diagnosis, rehabilitation, psychological support and family counselling, enhancing healthy development, reducing developmental gaps and empowering families as key partners in the intervention process.

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development, along with officials from Zayed Authority for People of Determination and strategic partners.

The project reflects integrated collaboration among the three entities, with Zayed Authority for People of Determination leading and overseeing implementation. Royal NMC Istiko Ltd. is responsible for medical diagnosis, health licensing, staffing and operations, while the National Academy for Childhood Development supports policy, quality standards, training programmes and capacity building.

This integration strengthens the link between healthcare, rehabilitation and awareness services within a cohesive system, ensuring continuity in the child and family journey and enhancing service quality.

The launch aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategic direction toward a proactive service model based on prevention, early detection and specialised intervention, contributing to improved quality of life and greater social inclusion.

Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the project represents a qualitative leap in developing the early intervention ecosystem, placing families at the centre of empowerment in line with the “Year of the Family 2026”.

He added that investment in early childhood is a key pillar for enhancing quality of life, noting that integrated efforts among entities contribute to delivering more efficient and sustainable services.

Dr. Meera Al Kaabi said, “This agreement reflects our commitment to advancing an integrated childhood development ecosystem centred on empowering families, qualifying caregivers and enhancing practitioners’ competencies. Through the ‘Mawj’ project, we aim to unify efforts and strengthen knowledge exchange to design and implement high-quality training programmes, contributing to more inclusive and supportive environments for children of determination.”

Dr. Samira Al Obaidli, Assistant Vice President for People of Determination Services at Royal NMC Istiko Ltd., said the project represents a qualitative transformation in delivering neurodevelopmental services through an integrated early intervention model focused on long-term outcomes.

Nseibah Al Hammadi, Head of the Comprehensive Diagnosis Centre – Al Dhafra, said the “Mawj” Centre provides an integrated model combining diagnosis, rehabilitation and family support in one place, contributing to reducing developmental gaps and enhancing quality of life for children and their families.

The “Mawj” project reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model in developing integrated early intervention systems based on institutional partnerships and cross-sector collaboration, placing people first, families at the core and quality of life as a sustainable goal.