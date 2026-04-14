UAE President and Sheikhs attend wedding of Zayed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a wedding reception to celebrate the marriage of Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

His Highness the President congratulated the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and fulfilling married life founded on compassion and harmony, and the building of a stable family that contributes to strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing community bonds.

Also in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs, officials and invitees.

His Highness posed for commemorative photographs with the groom and the attending Sheikhs.

The reception featured traditional Emirati performances reflecting the joy and celebration of the occasion.