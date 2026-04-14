Atradius expands Middle East presence with new DIFC hub

DUBAI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Atradius, a global leader in trade credit insurance and risk management, has established operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, marking a significant milestone in its Middle East growth strategy.

This expansion strengthens Atradius’ ability to deliver comprehensive insurance management services, providing greater support to its insurance partners across the MENA region.

By joining DIFC’s globally recognised financial ecosystem and operating under the robust regulatory framework of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Atradius - through its local partners - is now better positioned to offer innovative trade credit solutions tailored to businesses navigating today’s complex global markets.

“DIFC offers the ideal platform for Atradius to deepen collaboration with our local partners and reinforce our regional presence, enabling companies to trade with confidence,” said Roeland Punt, Senior Executive Officer at Atradius Trade Credit (Re)Insurance (DIFC) Ltd. “Our priority is to help businesses in the MENA region mitigate payment risks and expand securely.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said, “We are delighted to welcome Atradius, one of the world’s foremost credit insurers to DIFC, continuing our track record of supporting leading global institutions expanding in the region. By establishing its Middle East hub here, Atradius can offer clients innovative trade credit solutions that help businesses manage risk, expand securely, and unlock new growth opportunities across the MENA region through its partner network.”