Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets UAE Nationals studying in Beijing

BEIJING, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with UAE Nationals studying at Beijing-based universities and institutes, on the sidelines of His Highness’ official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed extended the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the students, along with best wishes for their ongoing success and further advancement in enriching their knowledge, learning and modern skills.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan showed his keen interest in the students’ wellbeing and academic progress, talking with them about their fields of study and educational journeys.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also underscored the leadership’s commitment to providing all necessary support to empower Emirati students in their education and pursuit of academic excellence.

He urged the students to remain dedicated to their studies and to continue building the advanced knowledge and skills that will drive the UAE’s continued progress. H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed emphasised that the nation’s youth are its true wealth and the cornerstone of its future ambitions.

He also underlined that the role of students extends beyond academic achievement to building bridges of cultural understanding between the UAE and their host countries, as they serve as ambassadors of their nation and its values abroad.

He wished them continued success and expressed his hope that they would return home equipped with knowledge and expertise that will support the UAE’s national development goals.

The students, in turn, shared their appreciation for the opportunity to meet H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, and extended their gratitude for the leadership’s ongoing interest and support. They emphasised that the meeting had inspired them to further excel in their studies and make a meaningful contribution to the UAE’s development on their return.