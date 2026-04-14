UAE, Senegal convene meeting with representatives of 12 countries co-chairing interactive dialogues for 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE and Senegal, as Co-Hosts of the 2026 UN Water Conference, convened a virtual high-level meeting with ministers and senior representatives of the twelve Co-Chairs of the six Interactive Dialogues for the conference. This marked the second high-level meeting, following the High-Level Preparatory Meeting held in Dakar, Senegal, on 26–27 January 2026.

The meeting strengthened high-level political alignment, reinforced coherence across key priorities, and provided an opportunity to review progress in preparations for each Interactive Dialogue, while identifying synergies across all six. Ministers and senior representatives exchanged views on how to elevate water on the global agenda, sustain political momentum, mobilise resources, and drive coordinated, long-term action.

During the meeting, Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, stated, “Despite the current circumstances, the UAE remains unwavering in its commitment at the highest political level to deliver a successful and impactful Conference.”

He added, “What we are building together is unprecedented. Expectations are high, and I am confident that, together, we can deliver something truly transformative at the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.”

Cheikh Tidiane Dieye, Senegal’s Minister of Hydraulics and Sanitation, emphasised, “In the face of growing challenges in an ever-changing world, we must position water as a powerful driver of peace, solidarity, and development. Securing the future of this vital resource for people and the planet requires effective cooperation, innovative and adequate investment, and, above all, responsible and action-oriented multilateralism that serves people, biodiversity, and future generations.”

The meeting builds on two months of sustained technical-level engagement between the Co-Hosts and the six Co-Chairs. Most recently, technical focal points from all twelve Co-Chairs met on 25 March in Rome, on the margins of the 43rd UN-Water Meeting considered the largest of its kind, to present their work plans, align on modalities of work, and strengthen coordination with the UN system throughout the preparatory process.

The 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi, aims to accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The Co-Chairs of the Interactive Dialogues, selected in January 2026, are:

• Water for People: Ghana and Switzerland

• Water for Prosperity: China and Spain

• Water for Planet: Egypt and Japan

• Water for Cooperation: Finland and Zambia

• Water in Multilateral Processes: Germany and Mexico

• Investments for Water: France and South Africa