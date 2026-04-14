NCM forecasts cloudy, dusty weather with light rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and occasionally dusty, with a chance of light rain over the islands and some western and coastal areas, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures.

In a statement, NCM said that winds will be light to moderate in speed, becoming active to strong at times over the sea, stirring up dust and sand over land and leading to reduced horizontal visibility. Winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30, reaching up to 50 km/h.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough, with the first high tide at 11:27, the second at 00:32, the first low tide at 17:56, and the second at 18:06. In the Oman Sea, waves will be moderate to rough, with the first high tide at 08:18, the second at 20:15, the first low tide at 14:08, and the second at 02:47.