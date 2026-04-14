SCC reviews draft law regulating University of Arts

SHARJAH, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its fourteenth session on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as part of its work for the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

The session will be held at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Halima Humaid, Speaker of the Council.

The agenda, following the ratification of the minutes of the thirteenth session, includes the Council's discussion of the 2026 draft law concerning the regulation of the University of Arts.

Attending the session are: Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Dr Aisha Mohammed Obaid Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research; Counselor Yousef Hassan Al Ali, Director of the Experts and Consultants Office at the Legal Department; Counsellor Saleh Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the Amiri Legal Affairs Office at the Legal Department; and Aisha Mohammed Hazim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislation Department at the Legal Department.