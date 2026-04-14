Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to develop, operate community sports centre in Al Mushrif

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has signed agreement with Abdulhameed Al Khoori Property Investment to develop and operate a community sports centre in the Al Mushrif area for a period of 32 years, including two years for development and 30 years for operation.

The project comes as part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and provide integrated facilities that support members of the community and enable people of all groups to engage in sports activities.

The project will be built on a 3,000-square-meter plot of land and aims to deliver a comprehensive sports experience through modern facilities designed according to the latest international standards and specifications.

The project also aligns with the emirate’s vision to enhance quality of life and provide a healthy and safe environment that encourages community members to practice sports and physical activity on a regular basis.

The centre reflects the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s commitment to providing integrated sports facilities that serve different segments of the community and help strengthen community spirit through sports programs and activities, supporting the development of an active, healthy, and connected society, while adhering to the highest international standards in design and services.

The project will include a fully integrated sports centre serving both men and women, featuring separate fitness clubs, padel courts, a multi-purpose indoor sports hall, in addition to service and retail facilities to serve visitors to the centre.