Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi launches Korean Pavilion

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, a leading hospital under Burjeel Holdings, has launched the Korean Pavilion, a dedicated clinical platform designed to bring established Korean medical expertise and treatment protocols to patients in the UAE and the region.

The Pavilion was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Jung Kyung Park, Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings; along with other dignitaries and senior management officials.

The Pavilion has been developed in response to the growing number of patients from the region who have traditionally travelled to South Korea for advanced diagnostics, complex surgeries, and specialised rehabilitation programmes. By integrating Korean-trained specialists and treatment pathways within Burjeel’s existing hospital ecosystem, the initiative enables patients to access internationally recognised standards of care without the need to overseas travel.

A key feature of the Pavilion is its patient-centric care model, where clinical teams come to the patient rather than requiring patients to move between multiple departments. This coordinated approach enables multidisciplinary consultations within a single setting, improving efficiency, comfort, and continuity of care.

“Our goal is to remove the barriers that patients often face when seeking advanced medical care abroad. The Korean Pavilion is designed to deliver the same level of clinical excellence, precision, and rehabilitation protocols that patients associate with leading Korean institutions, but within a familiar and accessible environment. This is an important step in enhancing patient confidence, improving outcomes, and redefining how specialised care is delivered in the region,” said Dr. Vayalil.

The Korean Pavilion offers services across orthopaedic surgery, neuro and spine surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, urology, otolaryngology, internal medicine, and dentistry.

Each specialty follows evidence-based protocols aligned with leading Korean institutions and is supported by advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies. For patients requiring more complex or extended care, services are seamlessly integrated with Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi’s advanced facilities to ensure continuity and safety.

Dr. Jisoon Park, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in shoulder and upper limb and Director of the Korean Practice at Burjeel Hospital, said the Pavilion reflects a shared commitment to precision medicine and patient-centered care. “Korean healthcare is built on rigorous clinical training, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and structured rehabilitation pathways. Through the Korean Pavilion, we are delivering these strengths within Burjeel’s multidisciplinary setting, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive assessment, precise treatment, and coordinated follow-up under one roof,” he said.