Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to boost bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan and explored prospects for their development across various fields in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.