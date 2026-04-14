Saqr Ghobash, Turkish Parliament Speaker reaffirm condemnation of Iran’s blatant attacks on UAE territory

ISTANBUL, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) --Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, have reaffirmed their condemnation of what they described as Iran’s blatant attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates.

This came during Ghobash’s official visit to Istanbul to participate in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 217th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the Turkish Parliament.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the serious developments in the region amid escalating military tensions that threaten to push it toward a dangerous phase of instability, as well as Iran’s unprovoked attacks targeting the UAE, Gulf states, Jordan, and several brotherly countries.

Kurtulmuş welcomed Ghobash and the accompanying delegation, expressing appreciation for the growing ties between the two countries. He stressed that the region is going through a critical phase requiring intensified efforts to find solutions to ongoing crises.

He underlined that Iran’s expansion of the conflict in the Gulf region is unacceptable, particularly in light of attacks targeting the UAE and several Gulf countries, reaffirming Türkiye’s firm rejection of these assaults.

He also emphasised Türkiye’s solidarity with the UAE, both leadership and people, in facing these challenges, expressing full support and wishing continued safety and stability for the country.

Ghobash affirmed that the UAE’s international relations are guided by a strategic vision based on partnership and balance, noting his appreciation for Türkiye’s stance in this regard.

He highlighted that the UAE has consistently prioritised diplomatic solutions as the primary approach to resolving crises, in line with its commitment to international law and principles of good neighbourliness.

He addressed the practices of the Iranian regime in the region, particularly the use of drones and missiles and the targeting of civilian sites, stressing that such actions pose a direct threat to regional and international security and stability. He also warned of the consequences of Iran's attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz, given its significant impact on the global economy, stressing the importance of safeguarding freedom of international navigation.

Ghobash stressed that targeting the UAE, Gulf states, and brotherly Arab countries under any pretext constitutes an unacceptable act of aggression that cannot be justified, ignored, or treated as a passing incident.

He underscored that safeguarding national sovereignty and protecting land, airspace, and territorial waters is a red line and a responsibility that cannot be compromised.

He cited the words of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stating that the ''UAE is Resilient; "Its skin is thick and its flesh is bitter", affirming that the UAE Armed Forces and national defence system successfully repelled the Iranian attack.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, along with FNC members Dr. Mouza Al Shamsi, Ahmed Khouri, and Khalid Al Khurji; Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Council; and Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye.