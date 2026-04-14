Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to People’s Republic of China

BEIJING, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, aimed at further enhancing the UAE-China comprehensive partnership across priority sectors, advancing economic and development cooperation between the two nations.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed met Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, and Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation to new horizons across key areas of shared strategic interest.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, conveying his best wishes for continued progress, development and prosperity to China and its people.