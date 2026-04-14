RTA opens Sensory Rooms at Al Satwa, Oud Maitha Bus Stations for Children with Autism

DUBAI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the Sensory Rooms project at Al Satwa and Oud Maitha Bus Stations to improve the mobility experience for People of Determination, particularly children with autism.

The initiative supports RTA’s strategic goals of elevating customer happiness by delivering specialised services for all segments of the community. It also reflects efforts to strengthen corporate reputation and maximise the use of space across facilities to deliver innovative, customer-focused services.

The project aligns with the leadership’s vision to deliver high-quality services that improve the comfort and well-being of People of Determination and their families. RTA has optimised its facilities, transforming them into value-added service points. This approach reinforces its commitment to social responsibility by leveraging technology and innovation to create an inclusive environment that supports full participation with dignity and well-being.

The sensory rooms are purpose-designed environments that balance relaxation and stimulation according to the needs of children with autism.

They feature a suite of specialised elements, including smart low-level lighting that creates a calming atmosphere, alongside interactive elements such as swings that support physical comfort. The rooms also incorporate audio-visual effects, including soothing music, natural scenes, and colourful visuals, helping to reduce sensory stress.