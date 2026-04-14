UAE National MMA Championships all set to take cage for eighth time

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation is gearing up to organise the eighth edition of the UAE National MMA Championship on 18-19 April at Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City.

The Federation has completed all necessary preparations to kickstart the event, which will see athletes from various age groups participate, as part of its strategic efforts to develop and promote the sport across the Emirates.

The preparations cover all organisational and technical aspects, a key part of an integrated framework that aims to offer a world-class and sustainable competitive environment to test the mental and physical fitness of competitors.

Players are all set to compete across the Youth D (10-11 years), Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years), Youth A (16-17 years), and Adult (18 years and above) categories. The championship format aligns with the Federation’s established competition pathway and contributes to promoting engagement across different age groups within an integrated development system.

Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, emphasised that the attention garnered by the sport at the national level reflects the country’s vision to nurture and develop the talents of future generations. He further noted that the tournament has been making significant strides every year in terms of participation numbers and competitive quality.

Al Dhaheri added that the growing interest in mixed martial arts demonstrates increased public awareness of the sport’s positive role in building character, boosting self-confidence, and developing the ability to face challenges. He concluded by stating that such initiatives are pivotal to strengthening UAE’s presence on the global combat sports scene.