US economy expected to grow 3.5% this year

WASHINGTON, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed that the fundamentals of the US economy remain strong and that growth could exceed three or reach 3.5 percent this year.

Bessent said during a Wall Street Journal Opinion Live event in Washington that US tariffs imposed on other countries could return to previous levels by July, after the Supreme Court ruled in February that President Donald Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing broad global tariffs under the emergency law.