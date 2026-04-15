University of Sharjah celebrates Medical Education Diploma participants graduation

SHARJAH, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) celebrated the graduation of a cohort of participants in the Professional Diploma in Leadership in Medical Education. The diploma programme, organised by the university's Medical Education Centre for the benefit of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, aims to develop the skills of paramedics, enhance their leadership capabilities, and improve the quality of emergency medical services.

In his welcoming remarks, Professor Dr. Essam El-Din Ajami, Director of the University of Sharjah, noted that this ceremony embodies a practical model of partnership between higher education institutions and the healthcare sector, reflecting a shared commitment to developing national expertise in integrated healthcare. He emphasised that higher education fulfils its true mission when it achieves a tangible impact on society, pointing out that the partnership with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services stemmed from a genuine assessment of the sector's need for academically and practically qualified professionals.

Dr. Essam expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, for his continuous support, which makes the university a beacon that translates his vision into all the national programmes and initiatives it offers.

For his part, Meshal Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, expressed his pride in the fruitful partnership with the University of Sharjah, which he described as a leading national model for integrating academic knowledge with practical experience.

Dr. Mohammed Hassan Taha, Director of the Medical Education Centre at the University of Sharjah and Coordinator of the Professional Diploma in Leadership in Medical Education programme, indicated that this programme aligns with the strategic direction of the university's Medical Education Centre. He explained that the programme was jointly developed based on a thorough analysis of training needs, ensuring its outcomes are relevant to practical realities and responsive to the demands of the work environment in the emergency medical services sector.

Manal Khamis Al Ali, representing the programme's graduates, explained that this training programme was not merely an educational phase, but a comprehensive experience that honed their skills and enhanced their readiness for efficient and confident fieldwork.