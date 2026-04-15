Gold slips from one month high on firmer dollar

NEW YORK, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday after hitting a one-month high earlier in the session, as the US dollar regained some ground.

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to US$4,828.07 per ounce as of 02:49 GMT, after hitting its highest since 18th March earlier.

US gold futures for June delivery were steady at US$4,851.30.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.8 percent to US$80.15 per ounce, platinum gained 1.1 percent to US$2,126.14, while palladium fell 0.1 percent to US$1,585.60.