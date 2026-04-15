Emirati doctor wins WHO Down syndrome research award

SHARJAH, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Health Services has announced that Dr. Nuha Al Zaabi, Consultant in Genetic, Metabolic and Paediatric Diseases at Fujairah Hospital, has won the Down Syndrome Research Award – the State of Kuwait Award in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, granted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the development of scientific research and healthcare services provided to people with Down syndrome and their families, as well as her role in strengthening an integrated care system for this group at the regional level.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Executive Director of the Clinical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services, affirmed that this international recognition reflects the distinguished scientific standing of medical professionals working within the corporation’s facilities, and highlights its commitment to advancing research and innovation in priority health fields, contributing to the development of specialised care models based on best international practices.

Al Zarooni added that the Emirates Health Services Corporation places great emphasis on developing an integrated genetic care system and supporting research efforts that contribute to improving the quality of life of patients and their families, in line with national aspirations to build a healthier society with a higher quality of life, and to enhance the UAE’s position as a regional centre of excellence in medical research and specialised disciplines.

For her part, Dr. Nuha Al Zaabi expressed her pride in receiving this award, which represents international recognition of research and clinical efforts in the field of Down syndrome, stressing that this achievement reflects the integrated work between medical teams and community partners in supporting this group.

She added that specialised services are being developed to meet the health and social needs of people with Down syndrome and their families, through evidence-based early diagnosis and intervention programmes, enhancing the capabilities of care providers, and supporting community initiatives that contribute to empowering this group and improving their quality of life.

This achievement reflects the Emirates Health Services’ commitment to supporting scientific research and medical innovation, and to developing advanced specialised services that contribute to improving health indicators and quality of life, while enhancing the country’s position in specialised healthcare at both regional and international levels.