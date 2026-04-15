Ajman Transport Authority records 3.32 million taxi trips in Q1

AJMAN, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority recorded an increase in the number of taxi trips during the first quarter of 2026, reaching 3,322,268 trips, compared to 3,146,769 trips during the same period in 2025, an increase of 175,499 trips, representing a growth rate of approximately 5.6 percent.

Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, affirmed that this growth reflects increasing demand for taxi services across the emirate, as well as high levels of safety and operational readiness, supported by the use of modern, well-equipped vehicles that meet the highest standards.

He added that taxis represent a vital component of the transport system in Ajman, given their key role in meeting daily mobility needs with efficiency and flexibility. He noted that the authority continues to develop its services, enhance fleet quality, and adopt modern solutions to improve traffic flow and quality of life in the emirate.