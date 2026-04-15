Khalifa University explores cooperation with US National Academy of Engineering

WASHINGTON, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology said it has advanced a strategic proposal to establish a new "Frontiers of Engineering" symposium series for the Arab world, similar to the Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering annual meetings, during high-level discussions with the US National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in Washington, DC.

Led by Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, the delegation, which included Dr. Ray O. Johnson, Senior Advisor to the President, and Professor Samuel Mao, Senior Director of the Resource Management and Sustainability Institute and Co-Chair of the UAE Universities Climate Network, held discussions with NAE President Dr. Tsu-Jae Liu and Executive Officer Dr. Alton Romig Jr.

Professor Al Hajri highlighted the university’s growing research portfolio, five strategic research priority areas, and newly launched interdisciplinary research institutes designed to address national and global challenges.

Dr. Johnson offered a presentation on Khalifa University Enterprise Company (KUEC), the university’s commercial and technology transfer arm, showcasing selected engineering research initiatives and successful pathways from innovation to impact.

Dr. Samuel Mao, an alumnus of the NAE Frontiers of Engineering programme, shared his professional trajectory and reflected on the NAE programme’s impact on shaping his academic and research career.

“The Arab World is home to a rapidly growing community of talented engineers and researchers who are contributing to global innovation across critical sectors," said Professor Al Hajri. "Establishing a Frontiers of Engineering symposium programme for the region would create a vital platform to connect emerging leaders, strengthen cross-border collaboration, and accelerate the impact of engineering research and technological advancement."

He added that this initiative also reflects Khalifa University’s mission to serve as a regional hub for advanced engineering research, innovation, and talent development, while strengthening long-term partnerships with leading international institutions and fostering the next generation of Arab engineering leaders.

The proposed Arab world Frontiers of Engineering symposium series aligns with the UAE’s broader science diplomacy agenda, which emphasises international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and positioning the UAE as a global convener of scientific and technological dialogue.