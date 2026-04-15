DWTC Hospitality serves 1.28 million guests across 2,578 events in 2025

DUBAI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- DWTC Hospitality achieved record-breaking results in 2025, serving 1.28 million guests across 2,578 events - representing a significant 37 percent increase from 930,000 guests in 2024.

The latest annual results for the hospitality division of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), released today, help to solidify its position as the region's leading provider of large-scale and bespoke catering services for government, corporate and private sector clients.

The results reflect DWTC Hospitality's expanding footprint across the region’s events landscape, from major international exhibitions and high-level conferences to exclusive weddings and off-site occasions.

Operations spanned DWTC's flagship venues - including Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC), Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) and Jafza One Convention Centre (JOCC) - alongside external events, locations and private venues throughout the UAE.

“DWTC Hospitality plays a key role in supporting Dubai’s dynamic events and business tourism ecosystem, delivering exceptional experiences through world-class service," said Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre. "Our strength lies in operating at scale while maintaining the precision and service quality expected of a leading global destination. Hospitality today extends far beyond catering, encompassing trusted execution and seamless delivery across the entire event journey."

He affirmed readiness to support the next phase of growth in the region’s mega events landscape and further enhance Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s leading events destinations.

Exhibition catering emerged as the standout performer in 2025, with guest numbers surging to over 240,000 - more than double the 120,000 served in 2024. The growth was driven by the expansion of DWTC's flagship exhibitions, including Gulfood, World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai, Arabian Travel Market, and GITEX Global.

International operations also contributed, with DWTC Hospitality supporting GITEX Africa in Morocco, demonstrating the division's capability to deliver world-class catering across borders.

The conferences, associations and business meetings segment delivered exceptional results, serving over 123,000 attendees in 2025.

DWTC Hospitality catered to over 600,000 guests across corporate and private events in 2025, up from 400,000 guests in 2024.

The wedding segment remained a key focus area, serving 56,554 guests, further demonstrating the division’s ability to deliver personalised experiences alongside large-scale event catering.

DEC and Jafza One Convention Centre both contributed significantly to the 2025 results, with over 80,000 guests catered to across both venues.

Off-site operations continued to drive strong growth, with external catering increasing by 12 percent to serve over 160,000 guests across 1,211 events. The division supported a portfolio of high-profile engagements, including the Dubai International Boat Show, Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Dubai World Cup, MEBAA Show, in addition to catering for events at Ain Dubai.

“Moving forward, we will continue to raise the benchmark for event hospitality across the region," added Julfar. “As Dubai’s events industry becomes more sophisticated and globally competitive, the role of hospitality becomes even more integral to overall event success.|

He added that DWTC Hospitality is focused on building long-term partnerships with organisers, investing in culinary talent and innovation, and embedding sustainable practices across operations to strengthen the foundations for the next decade of growth and position Dubai as a world-class hub for business and beyond.