Legal forum highlights recent legislative developments in Civil Procedures Law

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A specialised legal forum, organised by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, reviewed the most prominent legislative transformations in the Civil Procedures Law under Federal Decree-Law No. (22) of 2025.

The changes reflect an evolution in the philosophy of procedural organisation of litigation and a shift towards a more flexible and integrated model for managing legal cases, thereby enhancing the effectiveness and competitiveness of the judicial system.

The forum, held virtually through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy platform, was attended by approximately 200 participants, including judges, experts, legal professionals, lawyers, and accredited mediators.

This initiative reflects a commitment to keeping pace with legislative developments and enhancing legal awareness of the updates to the Civil Procedures Law, by presenting practical models and specialised perspectives that contribute to a unified practical understanding of the new law provisions and to establish an advanced judicial system that supports the requirements of sustainable development.

During the forum, Dr. Obaid Ali Obaid Al Ali, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislative Affairs at the Cabinet, highlighted the most significant amendments introduced by the decree. He explained how these amendments reflect a qualitative shift in the philosophy of procedural organisation of litigation, transforming judicial procedures from mere formal rules for regulating disputes into an integrated system for administering justice.

The new system aims to enhance the efficiency of dispute resolution, achieve a balance between the guarantees of due process and the effectiveness of judicial decisions, and strengthen the quality and enforceability of judgments. This, in turn, contributes to streamlining procedural processes and achieving swift justice.

The presentation also addressed the legislative trend towards judicial specialisation as a tool for improving the quality of judgments. It highlighted its impact on unifying judicial approaches, expediting the resolution of technical and complex disputes, and enabling the judiciary to manage complex, multi-party disputes more efficiently, particularly in light of the establishment and development of the specialised courts stipulated in the law.

The forum reviewed the economic and investment impact of restructuring and developing judicial procedures, and their role in enhancing the attractiveness of the investment environment and raising the country's competitiveness in global indicators related to contract enforcement and dispute resolution. This reflects the close link between developing civil justice and economic development.

It also addressed the role of digital transformation in developing the justice system by facilitating access to judicial services, reducing the time and financial costs of litigation, and promoting procedural equality among litigants, thus supporting the efficient and flexible achievement of justice.

Participants reviewed key amendments, including expanded jurisdiction and powers of specialised courts, stricter requirements for appeals, a broader scope for cassation appeals, and enhanced powers for the Public Prosecution to appeal in the interest of the law, as part of a comprehensive effort to deliver faster, more specialised and effective justice.