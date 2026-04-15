Indonesian medical team joins UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish

AL ARISH, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish has received a new batch of the Indonesian medical team as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reinforcing the UAE’s ongoing medical and humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians arriving from the Gaza Strip.

Working alongside the UAE medical and administrative staff, the Indonesian medical team has begun its duties, contributing to enhancing treatment services, improving readiness of medical personnel, and strengthening the hospital's capacity to manage various medical cases and injuries.

The arrival of this new batch reflects the humanitarian and medical cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, underscoring their joint commitment to supporting Palestinians and alleviating suffering amid challenging conditions.

The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, one of the prominent humanitarian and medical initiatives launched by the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, continues to provide treatment services to Palestinian patients arriving from the Gaza Strip through an integrated system of specialised medical and administrative teams, offering examinations, treatment, surgeries and follow-up care.