Emirates Publishers Association participates in Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2026

BOLOGNA, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is taking part in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2026, held from 13th to 16th April in the Italian city of Bologna.

The association's participation reflects its commitment to expanding international cooperation opportunities for Emirati publishers and exploring quality prospects in children’s literature, while enhancing the UAE’s presence on the global publishing map.

The Bologna Children’s Book Fair is widely recognised as the world’s leading event dedicated to publishing for children and young adults. It brings together an elite group of publishers, authors, illustrators, rights agents, translators and content specialists from around the globe, making it a key platform for rights exchange and for exploring the latest trends shaping this vital sector.

During its participation, the association is spotlighting a selection of specialised Emirati publishing houses, including Alamkoum Publishing & Distribution, which offers innovative educational experiences for children that blend storytelling with play; Mimo Quirks, recognised for its work in visual storytelling and artistic design; and Ghaf Publishing, which seeks to strengthen the presence of books and foster a culture of reading through high-quality publications inspired by local identity.

“Our participation in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair stems from a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at advancing the UAE’s publishing industry and showcasing the quality and diversity of local content," said Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA. "It also supports the presence of Emirati publishers on the global stage by enhancing opportunities for cultural and knowledge exchange and by building partnerships between our members and leading publishing houses and institutions specialising in children’s literature worldwide, contributing to the development and competitiveness of Arabic content.”

He added that the fair represents a strategic platform for anticipating the future of children’s publishing and engaging with the rapid transformations shaping this vital sector.

"It enables our publishers to develop more innovative, competitive and sustainable models that contribute to building generations of readers connected to knowledge, an objective that lies at the core of our strategic priorities," Al Kous stated.

The Emirates Publishers Association’s participation underscores its efforts to support the publishing ecosystem, expand the reach of Arabic content and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional and international publishing hub.