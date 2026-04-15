GPSSA launches Pension Advisory Service to support smarter retirement planning

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has introduced a new Pension Advisory Service aimed at delivering precise legal and technical guidance on the UAE Pension Law.

This service helps customers navigate established procedures, understand their rights and responsibilities, and make well-informed decisions with greater clarity and transparency.

Accessible via the Ma’ashi digital platform, the service provides tailored advice on GPSSA’s pension regulations and laws, empowering members to explore optimal social security options and discover services that can enhance their retirement planning.

The Pension Advisory Service allows recipients to ask questions about their pension status and calculate the current or future value of their pension entitlements at the end of service, whether for actual or projected periods.

“The GPSSA is dedicated to supporting customers by delivering reliable information and precise guidance on pension and social security laws in the UAE,” said Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pension Sector at the GPSSA.

She added, “Our mission is to equip beneficiaries with a clear understanding of their pension status and available options, enabling them to make informed financial decisions for a secure and stable retirement. While we ensure the accuracy of the information provided, the responsibility for final decisions ultimately rests with the customer."

To access the service, customers can log into their user account on the Ma’ashi platform, select “Pension Advisory Service” from the list of available options, and book an appointment by selecting a preferred date and time. The customer will automatically receive a link to join the consultation session via Microsoft Teams.

The GPSSA encourages eligible members to review their personal profiles on the platform and prepare any questions or discussion points in advance to maximise the value of their advisory session.

The sessions are led by a specialised team from the GPSSA to help insured members better understand their pension status, explore pathways to a secure and comfortable retirement, and maximise their social security benefits.

The launch of the Pension Advisory Service reflects GPSSA’s dedication to providing proactive digital services that enhance user experience and improve the efficiency of government service management and development.

This initiative aligns with GPSSA’s digital transformation strategy, which aims to reimagine government services innovatively to meet the diverse needs of customers and support their financial stability and retirement planning.