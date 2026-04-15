General Women’s Union participates in UAE-China Business Promotion Conference in Beijing

BEIJING, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the General Women’s Union (GWU) took part in the "UAE-China Business Promotion Conference" hosted by the UAE Embassy in Beijing, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Held under the theme “From Vision to Value”, the event brought together senior officials, business leaders and investors from the UAE and China to boost economic and trade ties and explore cooperation in priority sectors including investment, finance, energy and sustaianblity, industry, agriculture and food security, logistics and technology, aviation and trade, in addition to the retail, technology, research and innovation sectors.

The conference also served as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange to support partnerships and expand economic cooperation.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said the event reflected growing UAE-China ties, with cooperation in women’s empowerment forming a key pillar of broader strategic relations.

She said initiatives led by the union aim to strengthen women’s economic participation and support their role in development, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE-China Businesswomen Council as a sign of the maturity of bilateral ties, providing an institutional platform to enhance the role of women entrepreneurs in the global economy.

Counsellor Amna Alhammadi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in Beijing, said bilateral relations are built on trust, mutual respect and shared development goals, with women’s empowerment central to future cooperation.

Ghalia Ali Al Mannai, Head of Strategic and Developmental Affairs at the GWU, said the partnership represents an advanced model of economic cooperation based on innovation and knowledge, supporting investment opportunities and business expansion.

The conference also saw the first gathering of the UAE-China Businesswomen Council, with more than 100 entities participating, as well as the signing of memoranda of understanding between the GWU and leading Chinese economic institutions.

A governance guide for UAE businesswomen councils abroad was also launched to support their establishment and operations in line with best practices.

China is the first international station for the initiative, following the establishment of the UAE-China Businesswomen Council in November 2025 to expand investment opportunities and strengthen economic partnerships.

The initiative aligns with the "Mother of the Nation's 50:50 Vision" aimed at enhancing the global role of Emirati women and advancing their contribution to international economic development.