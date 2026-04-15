Mleiha National Park unveils educational workshops for children

SHARJAH, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mleiha National Park, the premier destination for history, nature and adventure in the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced an exciting lineup of educational workshops to engage curious young minds.

Set against the backdrop of the region's rich archaeological and natural heritage, these interactive programmes offer children a unique opportunity to explore the desert's wonders, uncover ancient history, and gaze into the cosmos.

Located just over an hour's drive from Sharjah city, Mleiha National Park sits at the centre of the Paleolandscape of Faya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park's educational offerings aim to foster a deep connection between the younger generation and the natural world, blending hands-on learning with unforgettable outdoor experiences.

"The desert has an intimate connection with Arabia, and Mleiha National Park captures its majestic charm," said Omar Jasim Al Ali, Manager of Mleiha and Strategic Projects. "Our goal is to offer visitors, both children and adults, an authentic connection to the desert at Mleiha National Park. Here, history, nature, and adventure converge to create moments that resonate deeply with everyone. Our curated experiences go beyond the ordinary, inviting young people to explore, learn, and relax in a setting like no other."

The educational workshops cater to children aged five and above, offering a diverse range of activities spanning ecology, palaeontology, astronomy, and archaeology.

The Flora and Fauna Workshop, a one-hour experience, immerses children in the vibrant biodiversity of the arid landscape. Participants learn about the indigenous plants and animals of Mleiha through engaging activities and a guided tour of the local ecosystem.