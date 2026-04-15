MoFA opens applications for Scholarship Programme, offering opportunities at over 115 global universities across 9 specialty fields

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced the opening of applications for the new cycle of its Scholarship Programme, from 1st to 30th May 2026. The programme offers outstanding Emirati students access to high-quality academic opportunities at over 115 leading universities worldwide, ranked among the top institutions globally.

The programme covers nine key specialisations, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, International Relations, Political Science, International Law, International Trade, Economics, Cybersecurity, and Security Studies.

These fields have been carefully selected to align with the evolving demands of UAE diplomacy and to equip the diplomatic corps with future-ready talent capable of navigating global developments.

At its core, the programme is designed to develop diplomatic leaders who can drive impact and innovation. It offers an integrated pathway combining academic and professional development, beginning with a bachelor’s degree at a top international university, followed by postgraduate studies at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

Graduates then join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are appointed to the diplomatic corps upon fulfilling graduation requirements. Through this pathway, the Ministry aims to empower scholars to actively contribute to the UAE’s foreign policy and strengthen its geopolitical presence on the global stage.

Eligibility requirements include UAE nationality, an age range of 17 to 22, and a certificate of good conduct issued by the relevant authorities. Applicants must hold a high school certificate with a minimum score of 80 percent, as well as an English proficiency certificate (Academic IELTS score of 6.5 or equivalent TOEFL).

Candidates must also secure admission to an approved university and commit to serving in the Ministry’s diplomatic corps for a period equivalent to their years of study.

Male applicants are required to fulfil national service requirements and successfully pass the program’s assessments and interviews.

Applicants are required to submit a set of essential documents, including a valid passport copy, family book, Emirates ID, birth certificate, personal photograph, academic transcripts for Grades 10, 11, and 12, university acceptance letter, medical fitness certificate, certificate of good conduct, CV, parental consent (for those under 22), and proof of completion or permanent exemption from national service for male applicants.