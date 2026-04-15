Tadweer group marks over 200 consecutive days without Lost Time Injury

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has surpassed 200 consecutive days without a Lost Time Injury across its entire operations, covering more than 13 million manhours worked by approximately 8,500 employees, subsidiaries’ staff, and service providers across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, and Al Ain.

The result is underpinned by Tadweer Group's strategic health, safety, and environment programme, TadweerSafe 3.0. The programme advanced hazard identification and real-time incident reporting across all sites through digital automation, supporting timely and consistent intervention.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Environmental Services and Solutions and Executive Director of Crisis Management at Tadweer Group, said, "This milestone is the product of a workforce that has embraced safety as a shared value across every site and every role. The structure, the tools, and the standards we have built gave us the foundation."