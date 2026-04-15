Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for 2026/27 Master’s programmes

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has opened admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year, with applications accepted until 17th May 2026.

The programmes include the Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD), the Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD), and the Master of Arts in International Law, Human Rights and Diplomacy (MILAD), AGDA’s newest programme.

AGDA’s Master’s programmes are designed for professionals seeking to deepen their knowledge in international affairs, law, development, and humanitarian action.

Delivered in Abu Dhabi, the programmes combine academic learning with practical training, including simulations and case studies, to strengthen analytical and decision-making skills.

The programmes run between nine months and one year, with evening classes held at the academy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This flexible format allows participants to balance their studies with professional and personal commitments while fully engaging in both the academic and practical components.

AGDA’s programmes encourage participants to approach global challenges with a sense of responsibility and a focus on practical solutions.

Each degree reflects the academy’s commitment to building national expertise and supporting the UAE’s priorities, while fostering a well-rounded, globally aware perspective.

Each programme offers a distinct academic focus. MILAD explores the intersection of international law, human rights, and multilateral systems. MAHAD focuses on humanitarian and development challenges, with an emphasis on operational decision-making and field-relevant skills. MAGAD provides a broad foundation in global affairs, including international relations, economic issues, and crisis management.

Applicants must meet several admission requirements, including being a UAE national, holding a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) with a minimum GPA of 3.0 from a recognised university, and achieving the required score in an English language proficiency test such as IELTS or TOEFL.

Applicants are also required to submit an updated CV and a motivation letter outlining their academic and professional objectives.