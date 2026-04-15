University of Sharjah, Shams sign an MoU to enhance media, innovation

SHARJAH, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) and Sharjah Media City (Shams) have signed an MoU to boost collaboration in media, communications, and public relations, nurturing Sharjah's creative ecosystem.

The agreement was signed by Chancellor Professor Esameldin Agamy and Director-General Rashid Abdullah Al Obad.

The MoU aims to expand training opportunities for Emirati talent, support emerging creatives and enhance knowledge exchange to bolster the UAE’s media landscape, particularly in Sharjah.

Professor Agamy said that Shams has played a key role in supporting university programmes, especially within the College of Communication, by providing practical training opportunities and scholarships.

He highlighted Shams's pivotal support for the University's Master of Science in Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation, delivered in partnership with the University of Barcelona, calling it a standout model of knowledge leadership and global synergy, owing much to Shams's generosity.

Through this alliance, he said, UOS aims to propel students beyond learning towards real-world impact, producing media professionals who not only possess knowledge but also craft tomorrow's narratives.

Al Obad noted that Shams remains steadfast in empowering Emirati experts, embracing young talent, and fostering creativity, with the UOS partnership opening new horizons for media professionals ready to navigate rapid industry shifts.

The agreement is expected to unlock new avenues, from joint educational and media programmes to awareness campaigns and practical training attuned to a fast-evolving job market.

Highlights of the agreement include talent-spotting events, collaborative applied research into UAE media realities, support for graduation projects, specialised workshops on AI, podcasting, and content creation, as well as shared conferences, exchanges, and potential media innovation labs or incubators to revolutionise teaching and spark sector-wide breakthroughs.