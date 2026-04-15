Sharjah Chamber, Hotels Sector Business Group plan promotional campaign to boost domestic tourism

SHARJAH, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held an expanded meeting with the Hotels Sector Business Group’s representative committee to explore the launch of a joint promotional campaign for domestic tourism amid rising market activity.

The Hotels Sector Business Group, which operates under the Sharjah Chamber, serves as a key interface between hospitality establishments and relevant government entities. The Initiative aligns with SCCI’s strategy to foster a competitive and growth-oriented business environment, while advancing Sharjah’s broader objectives of economic diversification and positioning the emirate as a leading regional and global tourism and cultural destination.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI; Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of Sectoral Business Groups Department; and Fadi Musharafieh, Head of the Hotels Sector Group, along with key Chamber officials and senior executives from major hospitality operators across the emirate.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi said that hospitality and hotel sector is a strategic priority for the Sharjah Chamber due to its significant multiplier impact on the local economy. He emphasised that higher occupancy rates and revenue growth within the sector drive broader economic activity, supported by its strong interconnections with transportation, retail, entertainment, and F&B industries.

For her part, Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab stated that the Sharjah Chamber will escalate the group’s proposals to relevant authorities to unlock further operational support. She added that strengthening hotel sector competitiveness requires balancing reduced operational burdens with stimulating tourism demand, supported by a flexible regulatory framework that enables operators to adapt, scale, and expand their business models.

Fadi Musharafieh said that Sharjah’s hospitality sector is underpinned by key competitive advantages, including rich cultural and heritage assets, advanced tourism infrastructure, and a strategic geographic location. He noted that maximising these advantages will require deeper public-private collaboration to drive measurable gains in occupancy levels and revenue performance.

The meeting discussed organising a domestic-focused promotional campaign targeting residents and in-country visitors. The campaign would feature innovative bundled offerings and exclusive hospitality packages integrating accommodation, retail, and entertainment, leveraging prior successful industry initiatives.

During the meeting, participants highlighted the importance of designing integrated and cross-sector packages linking hospitality, retail, and key destinations to create a comprehensive economic ecosystem.

They discussed the potential of offering exclusive shopping vouchers for hotel guests to enhance integration between the hospitality and retail sectors and increase overall economic returns. They also emphasised the need for early coordination to launch the annual summer promotions campaign, alongside refreshing marketing content to highlight Sharjah’s evolving portfolio of destinations, attractions, and events.