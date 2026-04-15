DEWA explores ways to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy, efficiency, innovation

DUBAI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Almaz Tasbolat, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The visit explored ways to strengthen co-operation, particularly in renewable energy and water, and reviewed initiatives and projects of mutual interest, alongside DEWA’s pioneering experience in clean energy, operational efficiency and innovation.

The meeting was attended by senior DEWA officials, including Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future; and Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources.

Discussions also covered investment opportunities, projects and the exchange of expertise, supporting the growing economic relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

Al Tayer underscored the importance of strengthening constructive co-operation with relevant entities in Kazakhstan, noting DEWA’s readiness to share its expertise and explore collaboration opportunities with a country that has significant potential in the renewable energy sector. He also outlined DEWA’s key projects and initiatives, highlighting its integrated programmes to diversify Dubai’s energy mix, particularly clean and renewable energy projects that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

In this context, he highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a current production capacity of 3,860MW. Clean energy currently accounts for more than 21.5% of DEWA’s total capacity and is expected to reach 36% by 2030, compared to 25% in the original plan. This will reduce more than 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Al Tayer further underlined DEWA’s global leadership, noting that it ranks first globally in 13 key performance indicators (KPIs) and two regional KPIs in the utilities sector across generation, transmission, distribution and customer services. He added that DEWA has been a pioneer in innovation in the energy and water sectors for more than three decades, guided by a clear vision for a sustainable future.

Tasbolat expressed his appreciation for the meeting and reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening its partnership with DEWA.