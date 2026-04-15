Sanad achieved AED7 billion revenues in 2025

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and asset management leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), reported record financial and operational results for 2025, delivering AED7 billion (US$1.9 billion) in revenue, a 41% increase from 2024.

The results mark Sanad’s second consecutive year of record performance and reflects the continued execution of its long-term strategy to build an integrated global aerospace platform from Abu Dhabi, combining aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and asset management capabilities enabled by next-generation aerospace infrastructure, serving the global aviation market.

The company’s operational excellence and continued industry recognition, including being named “MRO of the Year” at the Aviation Business Awards during the Dubai Airshow, underscore the strength of its continued evolution and transformation.

Amer Siddiqui, Chairman of the Sanad Group, said, “Sanad’s 2025 performance underscores the strength of our long-term strategy and the resilience of our business model. We are not simply growing; we are building durable and globally resilient infrastructure from Abu Dhabi to service the global aviation market. Our continued expansion reinforces the Emirate’s position as a critical player in the global aviation value chain.”

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and CEO of the Sanad Group, added, “Delivering AED7 billion in revenue reflects the confidence of our Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and more than 80 customers worldwide, at a time when global engine MRO capacity remains structurally constrained. In 2025, we scaled with discipline. We strengthened our lifecycle platforms, secured long-term contracts, and continued investing in infrastructure and talent to build durable capacity from Abu Dhabi. Sanad today operates as an integrated global MRO and asset management platform positioned not only to meet demand, but to shape the future of the aviation industry.”

Sanad continued scaling its global engine MRO platform in 2025, recording 230 engine inductions, up from 161 in 2024, as sustained demand strengthened across its Trent 700, V2500, LEAP, and GEnx engine programs. The increase reflects rising global demand for engine maintenance services as airlines extend the life of existing fleets and engine MRO capacity continues to grow globally and in the Middle East region.

To support this growth, Sanad invested AED100 million to expand capacity, enhance shop-floor operations, and strengthen in-house repair capabilities, enabling the company to scale operations while maintaining service reliability for its growing international customer base.

Sanad’s expanding capabilities translated into strong commercial momentum, as the company continued to grow its global customer base and contracted pipeline. During the year, Sanad onboarded 24 new customers, including AirAsia and Royal Jordanian, further expanding its footprint across Asia and the Middle East, reflecting sustained international demand for its engine MRO services.

As a result, Sanad’s contracted backlog reached AED38 billion, providing long-term revenue visibility over the next three decades and underscoring the scale and durability of its global MRO platform.

To accommodate this growth, Sanad also expanded its operational footprint through a strategic partnership with AMMROC, securing additional space to support increasing engine inductions and further scale its MRO operations. By year-end, more than 80 airlines, operators, and lessors worldwide relied on Sanad’s services, reinforcing its position as a trusted independent global engine MRO partner and positioning the company for continued output growth into 2026 as capacity expansion initiatives progress.

Alongside scaling its MRO operations, Sanad signed and made significant progress on the development of its next-generation GTF engine MRO center in Al Ain in 2025, marking a major step forward in expanding Abu Dhabi’s aerospace ecosystem.

In 2025, Sanad signed a long-term Musataha agreement with Abu Dhabi Airports, securing two strategic plots within Al Ain Aerospace Park to house the GTF MRO center, including twin test cells and future expansion facilities, establishing the foundation for this landmark project.

Building on this, the company also awarded the full turnkey test cell project to Safran Test Cells, progressing the development of critical testing infrastructure. The facility will feature twin 12×12 test cells, set to become the region’s leading civil engine testing capability, with capacity to support over 500 engine tests annually.

Developed in partnership with Pratt & Whitney, the facility will provide advanced maintenance services for the GTF engine family, which powers a significant share of the world’s modern narrow-body aircraft fleet.

Once operational, the center will expand the UAE’s aerospace industrial capabilities while creating high-value technical jobs and strengthening the country’s role within the global aviation supply chain. The project represents one of the most significant aerospace infrastructure investments in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA) region and reflects Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to build a globally competitive aerospace manufacturing and services ecosystem.

In line with its business strategy to complementing its MRO expansion, Sanad continued strengthening its integrated business model through the deployment of its Asset Management strategy, integrating engine ownership, component monetisation, and MRO services into a unified platform.

During 2025, the division delivered strong results through the sale of approximately 7,000 components across 46 global locations, earning the “Deal of the Year – MEA” award at the Aviation 100 Awards.

Capital deployment under the strategy progressed steadily during the year, with 10 engines acquired and an active pipeline of approximately 20 additional engines planned for acquisition in 2026. To date, AED92 million (US$25 million) has been deployed as part of a broader AED367 million (US$100 million) investment commitment to expand Sanad’s engine portfolio and strengthen its asset management platform, across the global aviation market.

Supporting this growth, Sanad continued investing its advanced infrastructure and technical capabilities. In 2025, the company invested over AED100 million to expand its MRO infrastructure, advanced tooling, and repair capabilities.

Sanad also expanded its ability to provide full maintenance, repair, overhaul and testing services for CFM LEAP engines, supporting a growing base of international airlines operating one of the world’s most in-demand narrow-body engine families. The expansion will include enhancements to infrastructure and the creation of 140 new specialized jobs.

In parallel, the company continued strengthening its workforce, with total headcount reaching 855 employees as 306 new employees joined in 2025, representing a 42% increase. The company also advanced its Emiratisation agenda, achieving 36% overall Emiratisation, up from 23.1% in 2022, reflecting its commitment to developing national talent and supporting the UAE’s long-term human capital development objectives.

This investment in talent is supported by a structured pipeline of technical and leadership development programs. In 2025, Sanad onboarded 30 Emirati apprentices and advanced leadership and technical development programmes. This including the completion of the first Rolls-Royce technical training cohort at Rolls-Royce’s global headquarters in Derby, United Kingdom, the graduation of the second Sanad Future Leaders Program delivered in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and the launch of the third leadership cohort in partnership with Embry-Riddle, building on the program’s continued success.

As a result, Sanad is developing a strong bench of Emirati professionals progressing into senior technical and administrative roles, strengthening its leadership pipeline and supporting the UAE’s ambition to build a globally competitive, future-ready aerospace workforce.

Sanad was also awarded dual ISO certifications, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 30414:2018, reinforcing its commitment to the highest international standards in quality management and human capital transparency. The certifications reflect Sanad’s continued focus on operational excellence, governance, and the development of a high-performing workforce aligned with global best practices.

Sanad’s sustained growth continues to support Abu Dhabi’s long-term industrial strategy, reinforcing the Emirate’s role as a global aerospace engineering and MRO hub.

With expanding global demand for engine maintenance, continued infrastructure investment and deepening partnerships with leading engine OEMs and global airlines, Sanad enters 2026 positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

Looking ahead, the Group will focus on further capability development, workforce upskilling, and Emiratization, while continuing to deploy capital strategically across its engine MRO and asset management businesses.

As global demand for engine maintenance continues to grow globally, Sanad remains committed to expanding its capabilities, strengthening international partnerships, and advancing Abu Dhabi’s position at the center of the global aviation value chain.